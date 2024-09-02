Equitable Trust Co. Buys 128 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.29.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $561.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

