Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 952,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 257,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Down 0.5 %

Nestlé stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $99.02 and a 12-month high of $121.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSRGY

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.