Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $86.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

