Equitable Trust Co. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.34% of Information Services Group worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on III. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Information Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -175.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -900.00%.

About Information Services Group

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.