Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $15,796,036. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $491.96 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

