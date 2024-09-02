Equitable Trust Co. Takes $637,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $84.49 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.72 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.56.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

