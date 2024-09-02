ether.fi (ETHFI) Price Down 13.1% This Week

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, ether.fi has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $152.56 million and $39.99 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 999,999,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 999,998,930.851014 with 174,947,716.47290584 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.24628548 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $43,530,171.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

