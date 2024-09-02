Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Volume Hits $92.84 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $92.84 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.17 or 0.00031043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,529.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00548903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00110867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00286669 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00036798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00072005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,580,388 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

