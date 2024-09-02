Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after purchasing an additional 952,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,136,000 after purchasing an additional 599,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,021,000 after purchasing an additional 431,993 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.09. 9,732,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,614. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,694 shares of company stock worth $169,687. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

