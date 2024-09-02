Eukles Asset Management Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

