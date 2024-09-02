Eukles Asset Management Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $182.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.68. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.