Eukles Asset Management Purchases 236 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 88,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 634,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

