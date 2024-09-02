Eukles Asset Management Purchases 52 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $309.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $309.61. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

