Eukles Asset Management Reduces Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 3,226.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at National Beverage

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

National Beverage stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $297.32 million during the quarter.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

