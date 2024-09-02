Eukles Asset Management Sells 177 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

