Euler Price Hits $5.13 on Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00008739 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $85.51 million and $1.03 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Euler alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.