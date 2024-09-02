Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

