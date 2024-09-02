Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.94.
About Euro Tech
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.