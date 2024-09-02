European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.25.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$254.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.43.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

