Evercore ISI Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $315.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.94.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $268.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.84. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,735,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.