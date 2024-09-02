Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EE. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

NYSE:EE opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.31. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth $886,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

