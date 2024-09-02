Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Up 16.0% in August

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 10,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,145.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,145 shares of company stock worth $8,162,943 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 7.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 276,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 62.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 433,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 166,057 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 137.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.03. 1,923,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

