EXFO (TSE:EXF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:EXFO) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.81. Approximately 1,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 25,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

EXFO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$448.79 million and a P/E ratio of -55.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

EXFO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.