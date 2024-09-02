Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Up 17.8% in August

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Expedia Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,655 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 14,125 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.09. 2,008,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,769. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

