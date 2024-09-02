Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($46.19).
A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Experian Trading Down 0.2 %
Insider Activity
In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($48.00), for a total transaction of £2,076,219.60 ($2,737,992.35). 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
