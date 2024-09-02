Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($46.19).

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,678 ($48.50) on Monday. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,366 ($31.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,796 ($50.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,603.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,506.59. The firm has a market cap of £33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,721.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($48.00), for a total transaction of £2,076,219.60 ($2,737,992.35). 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

