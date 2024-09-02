Family Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $258.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

