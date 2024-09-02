Family Asset Management LLC Has $355,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,244,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after buying an additional 3,762,652 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,487 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.