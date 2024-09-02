Family Asset Management LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FALN opened at $27.12 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1385 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.