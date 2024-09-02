Family Asset Management LLC Invests $151,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,189,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.73 and its 200 day moving average is $202.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

