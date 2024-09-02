Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 337 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 171.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 64,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IYJ stock opened at $130.26 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

