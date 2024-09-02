Family Asset Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.25 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

