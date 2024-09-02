Family Asset Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 86,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

