Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Farmmi Stock Down 5.5 %
Farmmi stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.96.
