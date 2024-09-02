Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. 440,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,009. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,896 shares of company stock worth $2,644,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 985.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

