FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,945. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.27 and its 200 day moving average is $270.47. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

