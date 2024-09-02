FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $148.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

