FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 88,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

QQQ opened at $476.27 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.15 and a 200 day moving average of $455.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.