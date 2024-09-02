FFT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $855.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $791.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.31. The company has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $857.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.