FFT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Williams Companies by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after buying an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NYSE WMB opened at $45.77 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

