FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

IAU stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

