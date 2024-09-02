FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998,773 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,877,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,002,000 after purchasing an additional 313,557 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,725 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,593,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,451,000 after purchasing an additional 43,534 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

