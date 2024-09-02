FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Progressive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $252.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.81. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $131.87 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

