Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $59.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FNF stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $59.42.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Financial
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.