Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Position Increased by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $59.62. 39,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,393. The stock has a market cap of $831.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

