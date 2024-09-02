Financial Comparison: Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) & Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)

Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF – Get Free Report) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Vera Therapeutics N/A -47.57% -36.94%

Volatility & Risk

Pivotal Therapeutics has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

99.2% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pivotal Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vera Therapeutics 0 1 6 1 3.00

Vera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $42.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Vera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vera Therapeutics is more favorable than Pivotal Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pivotal Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.99 million ($2.05) -18.45

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats Pivotal Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pivotal Therapeutics

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels. The company also offers OMAZEN for the maintenance of good health through elevating Omega-3 fatty acid levels. In addition, the company develops Benefishial product line for overall health, cardiovascular health, prenatal health, toddler’s health, child’s health, and pet’s health. Further, it is developing PVT-100 indicated for the stabilization of vulnerable plaque in patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy. Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. sells VASCAZEN in the United States and OMAZEN in Canada. The company is headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial. It is also developing MAU868, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

