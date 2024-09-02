Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,228 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $52,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $449.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

