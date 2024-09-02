Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,454.4% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 80,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $568.10 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $569.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.23. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.