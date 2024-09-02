Financial Counselors Inc. Has $16.51 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.