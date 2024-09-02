Financial Counselors Inc. Has $35.22 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,143 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $35,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.85.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

