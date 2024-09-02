Financial Counselors Inc. Has $46.77 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $518.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

