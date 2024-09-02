Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVV opened at $566.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $551.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.